Washington Commanders Sold For $6B, Twitter Salutes Owner Magic Johnson & Desperately Wants Name Change

After months of Dan Snyder trying to sell the team, the Washington Commanders finally have a new owner.

Though Snyder’s owned most of the team since his $800 million purchase in 1999, he bought out his partners two years ago to become the football team’s sole owner.

Now he gets to reap the riches of his investment from more than two decades ago as he sold the team for $6.05 billion to a group led by Josh Harris.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on the change of hands, mentioning that Harris’ presence is welcomed because he grew up in the area.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” Goodell said in a statement. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.”

Harris didn’t cough up all the cash by himself; he also got some help from his Harris Group, which among its 20 limited partners includes billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend and businessman Magic Johnson who already owns the Los Angeles Dodgers and won a WNBA title in 2016 as an owner of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Johnson took to Twitter to discuss how big of a deal it is that a Black man can accomplish such feats and have seats at these tables instead of just being athletes.

“This is truly the biggest achievement in my business career and a historic moment for the entire Black community,” Johnson tweeted. “Talk about God’s perfect timing. This was the right organization for me to be a part of given its global appeal, history of winning, and the diverse fanbase and DMV community. … I am honored and ecstatic to be a co-owner of the Commanders franchise!”

Some controversy also mars the team’s sale, as the NFL fined Snyder $60 million after an investigation determined that he sexually harassed a team employee and that under his leadership, “executives engaged in financial misconduct.”

