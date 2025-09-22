Subscribe
Pop Culture

Resurfaced Clip Shows Ye Slamming Black Lives Matter As “Worse Than The Devil,“ X Promptly Rips Him

Published on September 22, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Givenchy : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

In 2022, at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) didn’t just go against the political action to call for an end to racialized killings by police; he completely went the other direction. In October of that year, the rapper began wearing “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, a slogan that the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have both described as a white supremacist hate slogan used to denounce the Black Lives Matter movement.

So it’s no surprise that a new clip from Ye’s Donda sessions shows the temperamental artist going in on his hatred for the BLM.

Related Stories

“The footage, circulating on social media, shows Ye previewing a scrapped Pusha T verse for the track ‘Off The Grid,’ his 2021 collaboration with Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign. In the clip, Carti reacts positively, calling the verse “hard,” but questions Kanye about why it didn’t make the cut,” Complex reports.

“I’d rather y’all be like, ‘I’m killing 20 n-ggas’ or ‘I’m fucking too many b-tches’ and all that sh-t than y’all saying some Black Lives Matter sh-t on my sh-t. Black Lives Matter is, like, worse than the devil to me. It’s mind control.”

Complex believes that this footage may have been the precursor to his fallout with fellow artists, including Pusha T. The magazine notes that Carti’s relationship with Ye is a bit more complicated noting that the two have been engaging in an online beef for some time, including Carti sending a pointed “STFU” tweet during one of Ye’s social media rants about the artist.

The resurfaced clip comes on the heels of several never-before-seen pieces of footage of Ye, which could all be a part of the new documentary rollout for In Whose Name? Recently released footage shows Ye having a meltdown during an argument with his then mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. Another shows SNL actor Michael Che admonishing the artist after his 2018 appearance on the show for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, and criticizing the comedian for his take on Bill Cosby’s rape allegations.

The film was released on September 19 and is reportedly a look behind the scenes into Ye’s creative process.

See social media’s reaction to the Donda sessions moment below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Related Tags

black lives matter blm donda
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Alexander McQueen : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

These Milk Chocolatey Pics Of Tiwa Savage Have Us Shouting "40 Where?!"

Global Grind
2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher After Alleged Collapse

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Young scared african american family couple screaming while watching horror movie at home

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

Global Grind
Trending
NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs
20 Items
Sports

President Trump Calls NFL’s New Kickoff Rule “Sissy” So X Roasts Him For Avoiding Vietnam War Draft

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
13 Items
News

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

20 Items
News

Trump Misses Charlie Kirk’s Vigil To Spend Weekend At Bedminster Golf Club Instead, X Reacts Accordingly

US President Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at the Pentagon
20 Items
Pop Culture

Trump’s Droopy Face At 9/11 Memorial Sparks Scary Health Concerns, X Diagnoses Him

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

17 Items
Pop Culture

Steph Curry Tells Killer Mike To “Stay In Your Lane” Over Ayesha Curry Jokes

Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
22 Items
Pop Culture

Dame Dash Calls Charlamagne Tha God “A Little Gay,” X Reacts To His Legendary ‘The Breakfast Club’ Crash Out

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-KIMMEL
11 Items
Politics

Obama Calls Out Trump’s “Cancel Culture” Hypocrisy Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close