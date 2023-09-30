Bill Cosby Is Being Sued For Allegedly Drugging And Raping A Woman In The ’70s…Again

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Disgraced actor and comedian Bill Cosby is, once again, being sued by a woman who claims he drugged and raped her. it’s almost as if the octogenarian is destined to spend the rest of his life defending himself against the dozens of accusers he and his attorneys say are all telling the same lie about a perfectly “innocent” man.

According to TMZ, this time the plaintiff is Donna Motsinger, who claims Cosby sexually assaulted her in 1972, when she was working as a server at the well-known Trident restaurant in Sausalito, California.

From TMZ:

Motsinger says she met Cosby at the bayside restaurant, then a celeb hangout, claiming he came by constantly just to see her, ultimately inviting her to accompany him to his show at the Circle Star Theater in San Carlos. In the docs, Motsinger says Cosby picked her up in a limo and gave her a glass of wine on the drive over. She claims he took her to the dressing room, where she began to feel sick and says Cosby gave her what she believed was an aspirin. Motsinger says she took the pill and started falling in and out of consciousness. She claims Cosby’s handlers put her back in the limo with him and the last thing she remembers was flashes of light. In her suit, Motsinger claims she woke up in her house wearing only her panties and says she “knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby.”

Motsinger reportedly first reported these allegations in 2014 and is now following up with her lawsuit, in which she claims she’s suffered mental, physical and emotional distress.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt told TMZ, “No comment at this present time because this is utterly ridiculous and pointless,” which is both a comment and generally what Cosby and his reps have been saying about all of the women who have come forward and accused him of exactly the same thing Motsinger is claiming.

So, there’s that.