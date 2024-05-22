NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says His Office Is Considering Taking Away Diddy’s Key To The City Over Cassie Video

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no secret that Sean “Diddy” Combs has become the epitome of a celebrity-turned-social pariah ever since the disturbing video that shows him viciously attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was released to the public leaving no doubt that he is the abuser he has been accused of being. And now that the Bad Boy mogul has become a living, breathing PR nightmare, people who have been associated with him in the past are now scrambling to disassociate themselves from Diddy, which is possibly why New York City Mayor Eric Adams is considering revoking his key to the city.

Adams told PIX 11 that his administration is “taking everything under analysis” regarding whether or not to rescind Diddy’s key to NYC, which he was honored with last year.

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him,” Adams said. “The committee and the team have never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be.”

Maybe this move is truly Adams’ response to being horrified after watching Diddy preventing Cassie from leaving his hotel by taking her to the ground and kicking her repeatedly—or because things became terribly inconvenient for the mayor once photos of Adams presenting Diddy with the key went viral soon after the infamous video went viral.

Here’s what Adams said about Combs at the time of the ceremony:

“Sean Combs is the embodiment of the New York City attitude. A son of Harlem, Combs worked his way to the top, becoming a successful musical talent both in front of and behind the mic. Despite all of his successes, Sean has never forgotten where he came from.”

And to think: it took less than a year for that quote to age horribly (and Diddy’s weak-ass “apology” video doesn’t help matters at all).

Revoking any kind of honor from someone like Diddy should be a no-brainer, but there’s probably a process for taking back the symbolic key that the mayor probably isn’t familiar with since no recipient has, apparently, been such a glaring piece of abusive trash that it needed to be rescinded.

But yeah—go ahead and snatch that key from Diddy. He deserves to lose that and so much more.