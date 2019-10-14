Kanye West Reveals He Recently Converted To Christianity

This past weekend Kanye West made a couple of appearances in the Washington D.C. area. He performed a Sunday Service special at Howard University’s Homecoming on Saturday, and then he made the quick trip over to George Washington University. It was at George Washington where he had a listening event in their auditorium where he announced that his ninth solo studio album Jesus Is King is tentatively scheduled to be released on October 25.

Most thought this would likely be the biggest announcement of the night, but it was Kanye’s announcement that he has converted to Christianity that has grabbed the attention of so many.

“I want to let you know that I am not here for your entertainment this afternoon, we are here to spread the gospel,” Kanye said to the crowd at George Washington.

“Excuse me if I mispronounce anything,” Ye added. “I am a recent convert. It means I recently got saved within this year.”

Kanye has vowed to stop making secular music and has committed to doing more Sunday Service events like the ones at Howard and George Washington this weekend.

Adam Tyson, Kanye’s pastor, hinted that Ye was going to begin going down this path when he revealed how Ye would react to people who would curse around him.

“If somebody cusses in his [Ye] presence, I’ve heard him say a couple of times, ‘Hey, man, you can’t cuss when you’re with me. I’m a born-again Christian,'” Tyson said on the Pure Flix Podcast. “Who’s gonna say that if they’re not meaning that they want Christ to be exalted in all that they do? Kanye said from now on, all I want to do is serve Christ. I want every song that I sang, to have part of my testimony, to include the gospel, and to include the element of worship to our great God. That’s what I want to do.”

Congrats on being a born again Christian, Kanye, and we’ll see if that album actually drops on the new release date.