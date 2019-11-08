Back So Soon: A$AP Rocky Planning To Perform In Sweden For The First Time Since Assault Conviction

Money really talks.

A$AP Rocky has made an announcement that he will be the headlining a show in Sweden this coming December.

The announcement comes in the months following A$AP’s very public, and widely publicized incarceration in the country. A$AP was arrested for assault, held in the country for three weeks, he wound up being convicted and ultimately was given a two year suspended sentence for his crimes.

“After tremendous support from the Swedish fans, he returns to Stockholm for a long-awaited gig for all his supporters,” a Live Nation rep said in a statement Friday.

Rocky will perform at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on Dec. 11. The show will also include Swedish artists, with a portion of proceeds going toward the non-profit Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups (FARR).

In a statement from A$AP’s attorney in Sweden, Slobodan Jovicic said “the court has recognized that Rocky and his party were followed and harassed, that no bottle was used, that Rocky didn’t act in a joined attack with the others and that Rocky didn’t inflict any wounds on the victim and that is a win.”

Tickets for the December show in Sweden go on sale Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. local time, and can be purchased here.