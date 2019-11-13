Trina Explains Her Altercation With The Woman In Walmart Who Allegedly Called Her The N-Word

Just a day ago rapper Trina went viral after a video surfaced of her confronting a woman in a Walmart who allegedly called her the N-Word. After watching the video everyone wondered what exactly went down to have Trina, a normally calm person to be acting in such a manner. Now, the Florida native has decided to set the record straight about what went down in the Walmart.

In talking to TMZ, she said that the initial reports that she bumped into the woman while shopping was not true. Instead, Trina explained that she saw the woman crying while looking around in the kids’ section and tried to console her. But the reaction Trina got was not at all the one she expected.

“I didn’t bump into her in the store. This lady was way across in the kids’ section, just shopping with clothes, and she was just crying,” she told TMZ. “And I just looked over and was like, ‘Oh hi. Are you OK?’ And she looked up like a demon-demonic, very evil, satanic witch. And she was like, ‘Get away from me, you n****r b***h.’”

She went on to explain that she didn’t fully understand what was going until her friend asked the woman to apologize as there Walmart trip was coming to a close. She added that people came up to her just a few moments later, claiming they also heard the woman use the racial slur.

“As I got to the register, my friend said, ‘You owe my friend an apology.’ And that’s when she just looked around acting belligerent. “I said, ‘Say it again. You called me a n****r, and I am n****r- one that will whoop your a**,” Trina continued.

That is where the original video, obtained by TMZ, picks up the incident, which includes Trina daring to woman to use the slur again.

With the entire situation now explained, Trina warned that times have changed and using such racial language will have consequences.

“This is not the 1800s. This is not the slavery days,” she said. “… I live in that area, in a very nice area … I don’t do racial slurs … this is not gonna happen. We’re not slaves, and you’re gonna get your a** whooped—anybody next time that calls me anything outside of my name.”