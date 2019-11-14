Carmelo Anthony Is “2000% Sure” He’ll Play In The NBA This Season & Is Even Open To Returning To The Knicks

A lot of people are appalled at the fact that Carmelo Anthony is not on an NBA team.

Carmelo is almost a sure-fire first ballot hall of famer, he is an NBA scoring champion, 10x all-star, and one of the more prolific scorers the game of basketball has ever seen. Yet, he has been unable to secure one of the 450 roster spots in the NBA.

In August, Kendrick Perkins came out and said that Carmelo’s banana boat buddy Lebron James advocated for him to be on the Cavaliers, but the front office said no.

Even Iman Shumpert, someone who isn’t nearly as good a player as Carmelo has found his way back onto an NBA roster as he recently signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

But during an interview with TMZ, Carmelo expressed that he is supremely confident that he will be with a team before this season ends.

“We’re figuring it out,” Melo told us … noting that he was NOT in town to speak with the Lakers or the Clippers.

When TMZ pushed back and asked if he’ll be on a roster this season, Melo said “for sure. 2000%.”