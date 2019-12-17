What’s Beef: JAY-Z And Kanye West Settle Tidal Lawsuit

JAY-Z and Kanye West’s might really be making the moves to mending their relationship.

Over the weekend, Twitter was happy to see the two Watch The Throne collaborators dap each other up at Diddy’s 50th birthday party, take pictures together, seemingly putting all their issues behind them. Now, TMZ has reported that their legal issues have been resolved as well.

The lawsuit was from 2017 when West cut ties with Jay’s Tidal streaming service and claimed he was owed $3.5 million in the split. It led to both artists lawyering up and refused to budge on their stances as Tidal allegedly threated to sue the Chicago rapper. But according to TMZ, the issue has since been settled which may be the reason for them being spotted in public together, for the first time in years at Diddy’s party.

The public first learned of the feud when Kanye first ranted on stage about Jay and Beyoncé.

“Beyoncé, I was hurt because I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling,’” West said. “Now don’t go dissing Beyoncé, she’s great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. We are all equal. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are just to win. Fuck winning, fuck looking cool. Fuck looking cool. Fuck being cool. Fuck all that, bruh,” Ye said back in 2016.

Jay responded on 4:44’s opening track rapping, “But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye, You gave him 20 million without blinkin’, He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’?”

A good inkling that the two and repaired the relationship was that Ye’s Nebuchadnezzar opera was streaming exclusively on Tidal.