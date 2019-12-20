Chance The Rapper Is Headlining The 2020 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

As the new year approaches, so does the first major sporting event, the 69th annual NBA All-Star Weekend.

Come February the NBA‘s elite as well as Hollywood and music’s biggest names will descend upon frigid Chicago for the Celebrity Game, the Slam Dunk Contest, and the All-Star game. The starters and reserves have yet to be named but Windy City’s own Chance The Rapper will providing the half time show entertainment.

⭐️ Chicago native @chancetherapper announces he is performing at the 2020 #NBAAllStar Game ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/UOoIIgMexf — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) December 20, 2019

He’s not the only native performing during the weekend since his brother Taylor will be taking the stage during the Rising Stars competition and Common will be leading the player introductions before tip-off.

.@_TaylorBennett to perform at halftime of 2020 NBA Rising Stars! pic.twitter.com/kuFc8JzBgH — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) December 20, 2019

2020’s All-Star weekend will take place from February 14 through the 16, at the Chicago Bulls home stadium, the United Center. The NBA is playing it smart by having hometown guys entertain the crowd just as they did last year with J. Cole playing host in North Carolina and Drake putting on for Toronto before that.

For Chance the Rapper fans this may be the last time they get to see him for a while because earlier this month he canceled his entire tour after initially delaying it in September.

“I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram.