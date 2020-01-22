Jordan Brand Pays Homage To Chicago With NBA All-Star 2020 Collection

NBA All-Star Weekend is sure to bring out your favorite basketball players, celebrities sitting courtside, and of course Jordan Brand showing out with a bunch of dope sneakers.

2020 is no different as Jordan Brand unveils its All-Star Collection just under a month before the games begin. Since All-Star weekend is taking place in Chicago this year, it’s only right that Jordan go all out for the city that started it all.

“The city of Chicago is set to host NBA All-Star 2020, but the weekend represents more than the NBA season’s midway point. It’s a return to the home of pro basketball’s dynasty in the ’90s — led by basketball’s most famous ambassador,” says Nike.

First up is the New Beginnings Pack which features the Nike Air Ship PE and the original Air Jordan I High. The limited pack’s purpose is to “highlight the two silhouettes that marked Michael Jordan’s arrival with the brand.”

Another coveted release in February will be the Jordan 6 from the Defining Moments Package. Donning an all-black nubuck upper with gold detailing, they were originally released back in 2006 alongside Jordan 11s to celebrate his first-ever title in the Windy City. Differing from any other Jordan 6, a gold stitched “23” sits on the heel and a gold dog tag embossed with the Jumpman hangs from the eyelets.

The Jordan 10s will also be getting some love and include a silver stripe along the side, paying homage to Chicago’s giant silver bean in Millenium Park, dubbed Cloud Gate.

Jordan’s aside, the rest of Nike’s signature athletes are well represented as well, thanks to the latest Kyrie Irving, Paul George, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo silhouettes.