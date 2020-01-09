Paul George’s Latest Signature Sneaker, The Nike PG4 Gets Gatorade Treatment

Los Angeles Clippers all-star small forward, Paul George PG signature sneaker has been blessed in many colorways. With the NBA loosening up the rules allowing players to go ham as far as their kicks, this latest collaboration makes all the sense in the world.

Nike revealed that when George takes the court on January 10, his PG4 sneakers will be showcasing the first silhouette as part of his collaboration with Gatorade called the PG4 Gatorade Gx. The collab is described in a press release as “an authentic way for these two household names to bring advanced performance technology to athletes everywhere—and of course—help Paul perform at his best.”

Along with the sneaker, Gatorade Gx will also be giving access to the same personalized nutrition recommendations the sports drink brand is known for giving to professional athletes across the sports world. Utilizing a Gx Sweat Patch, the Gatorade Gx platform analyzes athletes sweat that helps determine personalized sports nutrition recommendations that aim to help fuel an athlete’s performance.

The Nike PG4 Gatorade Gx officially launches nationally January 17, and additional colorways will arrive throughout summer 2020 via Nike.com and Finish Line retail stores across the country.

Along with the Gatorade Gx, a black/white colorway of the PG4 will also be arriving this month as well. The sneaker, which is the brainchild between Paul George and Nike Basketball designer Tony Hardman was designed to help George stay in control while making snap decisions on the court.

The PG4 features an Air Strobel, a lightweight footbed made up of a full-length Nike Air unit that is sewn onto the sneakers upper so that the wearer’s foot is directly on top of the cushioning. As far as the look is concerned, the PG4 sports a semi-transparent, mesh-zippered shroud that closes over the gill-like lacing system, which is a first for the PG signature sneaker line.

The PG4 takes it hues from the classic look “pioneered” Nike’s Air Flight ’98 and gives the wearer a snug fit. The PG4 black/white launches January 8 in China and January 24 globally. Hit the gallery below to get up, close and personal with Paul George’s latest sneaker.

Photo: Nike