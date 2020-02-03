JAY-Z & Beyoncé Subtly Critiqued By Kaepernick For Sitting During National Anthem

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have been crowned Super Bowl LIV winners, the much more interesting side stories are starting to leak.

At the Miami game JAY-Z and Blue Ivy was notably on the field tossing around the ball before the big game began, but what took many by surprise was something that happened just moments later. Jay Z, Beyoncé and their daughter Blue decided not to stand up while Demi Lovato performed the national anthem.

Miko Grimes, who’s the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes, is known to be an outspoken critic of the league–whether her husband is involved or not. So when Grimes found out that Hov and Bey didn’t stand during the anthem, she was quick to call them out on Instagram. She posted a TMZ headline about the Carter family sitting, with a caption that read “I thought we were ‘past kneeling’ tho?”

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab reposted Grimes’ critique of the actions in solidarity.

When JAY announced the partnership with the NFL in 2019, he addressed Kaep’s national anthem protest.

“We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice. In that case, this is a success,” Hov said. “This is the next phase. There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?'”

Always putting others first, Kaep was spotted doing good deeds on Super Bowl Sunday, deciding to visit the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem rather than watch his former team, the San Francisco 49ers lose.