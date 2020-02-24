Unpacked 2020: A Quick Review Of Samsung’s Newest Fleet Of Smartphones

When the line, “What’s the difference between a 4.0 and a 4.6” was uttered in JAY-Z’s Imaginary Player, it was a simple message veiled in an adlib of a song. If you’re going to get a Range Rover and have the option to get the best one, why not ball out? Even back in the 90’s, Jay was giving us life lessons and with devices getting more and more expensive, getting the best model for your buck is just sound advice. With the announcement of Samsung’s newest flagship line of devices the S20 series and the worst kept secret in the phone industry– the Galaxy Z Flip– behind us, we wanted to share our take on the devices. The devices don’t go on sale until March, but we got a chance to test out the phones for a few minutes. And with three options, plus the Flip, all at very different price points, we wanted to give you a hand in figuring out which device is for you based on our limited time with them.

On February 11, Samsung officially unveiled the heirs to their S10 line, the Galaxy S20. The revamped flagship line gives potential customers the choice between the base 6.2 inch S20 ($999.99), the 6.7 inch S20+ ($1199.99) and the 6.9 inch S20 Ultra ($1399.99). The clear standouts are the S20 Ultra and if you can get it… the Flip. And when you go through the specs, if you’ve got the extra $400 it’s well worth the upgrade.

All the S20s come with a 120Hz AMOLED display which makes games, video and general motion on the screen smooth and images crisp. To put that into perspective most phones are running 60Hz and an Apple iPad Pro runs 120Hz display. They integrate 5G across all the devices and run Android 10 out of the box. Storage isn’t an issue either as they all can hold up to 1TB of expandable storage, increased battery life, access to all of the software bells and whistles on the Samsung UI including Single Take– which with the press of a button tells your device to take a myriad of pictures using all of the faculties of the device. Yes, that means one button gets you 10 pics and four videos. No more standing in the street waiting while the person says, “Wait one more.”

In our previewing the phones for a few minutes, the devices are all good options but one of our favorites was the Ultra. When it comes to the camera, the S20 and the S20+ sport souped-up 12 megapixels wide, 64-megapixel telephoto cameras with 30x zoom. The Ultra packs a 108-megapixel lens with 100x zoom, providing super clear images from further away. The Ultra has a 40-megapixel front camera while the other models offer 10 MP. Batteries run 4,000, 4500 and 5000 mAh respectively but you would expect that with the demands of the display. They all come with a 25-watt fast charger but the Ultra has an optional 45-watt superfast charger.

Now, onto the Galaxy Z Flip. The Flip comes in at around $1380 and while it’s probably harder to get your hands on, it’s worth it. It has a foldable glass 6.7 inch dynamic AMOLED display. Samsung says the device will withstand over 200,000 folds and after getting to hold it in your hand it gives you the impression that it can. It’s light yet sturdy. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 10-megapixel front-facing, runs Android 10. When the device is closed it has a small display similar to the Edge design that gives you info like settings, incoming calls, and other notifications and basically a window into when you might want to open your phone. When the device is open it can be used fully open or you can fold it 90 degrees to have two separate displays that can run separate tasks simultaneously. Another benefit of this new design is the saved wear and tear on those who use cords to charge their devices. Typically sitting up a device to look at it requires propping it up on some makeshift stand or buying one which might damage your cord or the pins in the device but the ability for the Flip to sit on its own negates the need for that.

So if you’re in the market for a new device, while all of the Galaxy offerings are worth the money, if you can splurge go with the Ultra for specs or the Flip for the novelty factor. We can’t wait to get our hands on Samsung’s new spread of devices for a more detailed review. And when you see someone with another device you can be confident that you made a good choice, and never have to wince at JAY-Z’s final barb, “Do those even have leather?”