Influencer & Rapper Lola Doll In Critical Condition After Shooting

Lola Doll was amping up her music career with videos for five singles released in quick succession – “Snatched,” “Come Downstairs,” “It Pinching,” and “Cement Body,” along with “Succeed” that dropped last month.

But someone didn’t want Lola Doll, whose real name is Lolita Callender, to enjoy the success she’d worked hard for. According to police in Guyana, the influencer with more than 50,000 followers on Instagram alone, was shot multiple times and is now fighting for her life. In a Facebook post, police released details of the shooting.

“The Guyana Police Force is investigating an alleged incident of discharging a loaded firearm committed on 33-year-old Lolita Callender, also known as Lola Doll, of Texas Square, East Ruimveldt. The incident occurred at about 23:35 hrs in front of her residence at Texas Square. She is presently receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, having sustained gunshot wounds to her neck, face, hands, and right leg.”

Police say she was sitting in her car when she was injured in the drive-by shooting. The suspect, later identified by authorities as Paul Daby, Jr. was on a motorcycle. Police have issued a wanted flyer for Daby that says he is being sought for attempted murder.

Lola Doll’s track “Cement Body” has been viewed over 430,000 times on YouTube. Her song “It Pinching” has more than 270,000 views on the platform.

Fans in the comments section on Facebook noted that Lola was recently on Instagram Live, referencing people who were jealous of her and mentioned that individuals were targeting her in the past. They wished her a speedy recovery, while one fan posted, “She will recover stronger than ever.”

