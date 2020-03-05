No Sir, Not Me: Meek Mill Denies Liking A Post About Nicki Minaj’s Husband Current Legal Woes

Meek Mill might not care for his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj or her husband, Kenneth Petty, but one thing he will never do is wish jail on someone.

That’s the Philly rapper’s claim after a social media outlet shared a screenshot that showed Meek Mill allegedly liking a post talking about Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, being arrested. Meek responded on Twitter to the screenshot stating:

“You won’t never see me liking something about somebody catching a case I just wouldn’t say nothing! End of that.”

If you need to be brought up to speed, Petty was arrested in California by the feds yesterday (Mar.4) TMZ exclusively reported for failing to register as a sex offender following his move to the state. He has since been released on a $100K bond. He now has to wear an ankle monitor, adhere to a curfew, surrendered his passport, is under pretrial supervision, plus he has to stay drug-free that includes marijuana. Petty plead not guilty to the charge, of course.

Meek Mill’s disdain for the Pettys is no secret. Back in January, it was reported that Mill engaged in a shouting match with Minaj and her husband while shopping at a high-end retail store in West Hollywood. Things got real chippy on Twitter with Nicki and Meek going back with each other with Minaj alleging Mill was abusive, claiming he beat his own sister, spit on her, and kicked Minaj in front of his mother.

Meek fired back, claiming she was “surrounded by rapists” and making sure to point out that her brother was convicted of rape, and she paid for his lawyer. Ironically all of that started after Meek Mill allegedly liked a post that was fun of her husband. Now we are here once again.

We won’t be shocked if Nicki reacts once again.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz