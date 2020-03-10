Coachella 2020 Might Get Moved To October Because of Coronavirus

SXSW, Boston’s St. Patrick Day Parade and Calle Ocho are just some of the major events canceled in the USA because of the impending coronavirus pandemic.

But one of the biggest and most popular music festivals, Coachella hasn’t called it off completely… yet. However, according to Billboard, Goldenvoice, the company that produces the Cali event is trying to move the fest from its original date of April 10-19 to the weekends of October 9 and 16. And if Coachella moves, then another Goldenvoice event, Stagecoach, will be moved to the following weekend of October 23.

As Billboard notes, canceling or moving a festival of this magnitude requires getting in touch with hundreds of artists’ managers and teams to see if the majority would still be available at a date months away. But sources say that getting all of the artists to make the new date is nearly impossible but if the majority of them are, the move could happen.

“Organizers hope to know within the next 48 hours if the move is possible. If not, the 2020 versions of Coachella and Stagecoach will likely be canceled,” Billboard writes.

The headliners of 2020 Coachella are intended to be Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott. The festival has been active since 1999 and takes place in Coachella Valley’s Colorado Desert. The event lasts two weekends and hosts 250,000 people. With that amount of people in close quarters, all it takes is one person infected with the coronavirus for the event to become a hotbed of COVID-19 and for plenty of hosts to spread it once they hop on their flights and leave Cali.