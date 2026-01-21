LeBron James’ “Shut Up & Dribble” Controversy Gets Its Own Nike Colorway

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike has made the release of the LeBron 23 more momentous than releases in years past, and that starts with many of the colorways having deeper meaning than just superior color-blocking.

The latest unveiling goes even deeper, paying less attention to some uncanny on-court achievements and focusing more on James using his voice in protest of political issues.

Dubbed the Nike LeBron 23 “Shut Up And Dribble,” it’s got some potent messaging, including a patch on the heel that reads “Still Talking” but is edited down with a red slash to “Still King.”

Nike manages to send that message wrapped in sleek packaging. The lightweight engineered upper takes on a grey color and sits in an iridescent shell, otherwise known as a Crown Containment System. It’s atop an icy blue outsole and also has gold detailing thanks to a small Swoosh and James’ crown logo.

The shoe harkens back to the 2018 moment where James was abundantly critical of President Trump during an interview with Cari Champion on his UNINTERRUPTED platform.

“The number one job in America, the point of person, is someone who doesn’t understand the people. And really (doesn’t) give a f-ck about the people,” James said. “It’s not even a surprise when [Trump] says something. It’s like laughable. It’s laughable and it’s scary.”

Trump apologist and Fox News host Laura Ingraham then went live on air to comment on James brashness, essentially telling him —and Kevin Durant, who was also in the interview— to stick to basketball.

“I’m numb to this commentary. Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously,” Ingraham begins. “Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Oh and LeBron and Kevin? You’re great players but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself. Or as someone once said, shut up and dribble.”

Her comments immediately went viral, and James protested her suggestion by posting on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, under the hashtag #wewillnotshutupanddribble.

The Instagram caption was paired with a photo of a lit sign that read “I Am More Than An Athlete,” which later became a series for James in which his camp interviews some of the biggest sports stars in the world about their off-court missions.

The Nike LeBron 23 “Shut Up & Dribble” drop Feb. 6 for $210.

Get a better look at the sneakers below.