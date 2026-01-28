Subscribe
Derrick Rose To Release "Derrick Rose: The Poohprint" Book

Derrick Rose Turns Page On His Career With “Derrick Rose: The Poohprint” Book

Derrick Rose is publishing Derrick Rose: The Poohprint, a deeply personal book featuring childhood photos, letters, and stories that capture his life on and off the basketball court.

Published on January 28, 2026
Derrick Rose: The Poohprint From Assouline
Derrick Rose is already etched in the NBA’s history books, but he wanted to make his own page-turner.

The Chicago Bulls legend is publishing his own book, titled Derrick Rose: The Poohprint, as an homage to the nickname given to him by those close to him, which portrays him as the architect of his own life.

Not only did the 2011 MVP collaborate with the luxury publishing house Assouline on the book, but his diehard Chicago roots also led him to link up with fellow native, longtime friend, and journalist Scoop Jackson to author his story.

It followed Rose as not just a “basketball player but a teammate, friend, son, brother, husband, and father. It includes “handwritten letters and notes from a trusted inner circle, including his brother Greedy,” and some added behind-the-scenes tidbits from Bulls teammate turned best friend Joakim Noah.

Opposite the stories of his career are “never-before-published childhood photos,” cherished and saved by his mother, Brenda, as well as significant moments throughout his professional career, which together “provide an intimate portrait of his enduring legacy.”

Photos include shots of him rocking a Jordan jersey in elementary school, he and his mom during his University of Memphis days, a present-day view of him at his childhood home, and even one of him hanging out with President Obama.

Each chapter touches on life-pivoting moments from basketball and beyond, including “career-defining wins, setbacks, and transformative relationships.”

A limited quantity of Derrick Rose: The Poohprint is available on Assouline.com and the Assouline boutique at NYC’s Mark Hotel, starting today, January 28. Expect a global release in March 2026.

The book comes just days after his Chicago Bulls jersey retirement ceremony last weekend, where Rose was emotional about being such a pillar for the city, even earning praise from Michael Jordan

Before his hometown gave him his flowers at the United Center, he opened a flower shop earlier this month as his post-playing career continues to blossom.

Get a better look at the book below.

