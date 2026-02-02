The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2026 Grammys & More Reactions
The 68th Grammys are officially in the books, and the three-and-a-half-hour ceremony was full of statement-making moments.
There was Kendrick Lamar’s dominance from the 2025 Grammys that carried over, as he won Best Rap Performance alongside Clipse for “Chains & Whips,” Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.
Upon winning the record of the year award for “Luther,” he took to the stage to thank a few of his contemporaries in a full custom Chanel look.
“I’m not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music,” Lamar said during his acceptance speech. “It’s an honor to be here. It’s Tyler [the Creator], Clipse. These are my brothers to be in this category. What’s up Push man, Malice man. Every time I tell you this, Hip-Hop is gonna always be right here. We gonna be in these suits. We gonna be looking good. We gonna be having our folks with us. We gonna be having the culture with us.”
The successful night also etched him in Hip-Hop history as he officially became the winningest rapper ever, beating out Jay-Z’s 25 Grammys.
Other moments in the ceremony included Trevor Noah with quips about the Kendrick and Drake beef, cracking jokes about Nicki Minaj cozying up to President Trump, and more.
One constant among many stars was speaking out against Trump’s immigration policy and even sporting “ICE Out” pins. But best believe the fashion stood out beyond the pins, too.
Check out some of the most memorable Grammy looks below.
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah officially ended his stint as Grammys host last night and went out with a bang. His outfit, per usual, was low-key though: a classic black tux, white shirt, bow tie, and patent leather shoes. The standout was the understated seashell-like patterned jacket.
Pharrell & Clipse
Being Louis Vuitton’s Menswear director has its perks. Pharrell and his fellow Virginia brethren, Pusha T and No Malice of Clipse, showed up in matching custom LV. All three wore soft-pink velvet suits with white button-ups beneath, without ties for a more relaxed look.
Shaboozey
Shaboozey couldn’t escape his country music roots. He wore classic dress clothes on top, but went awry with a pair of faded blue jeans, a metal-adorned belt, and what appears to be crocodile cowboy boots. He topped it off with a hat and grills.
Skepta
If we were ignoring Justin Bieber performing in his boxers, Skepta was one of the most comfortable-looking men at the Grammys. The UK grime star wore a relaxed, no-frills suit with a turtleneck beneath. He opted for a more plush, flat-soled option.
Leon Thomas
Leon Thomas was flying high with two Grammy wins on the night, and his outfit only added to it. He paired a blacked-out suit with baggy pants, chunky soled shoes, shades, and his signature backwards newsboy hat.
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges stepped away from the typical dark-hued suits for a tan option. The look included flared pants, sleek brown leather loafers, and gold detailing. And what’s a Leon Bridges look without some quirky sunglasses?
John Legend
John Legend turned his smooth navy suit into his own once you zoom out. Up top is an impeccably tailored jacket and a white button-up. But with a quick scroll, you see he went with heavily flared pants and some wide-soled shoes to support all that extra circumference.
Davido
Davido’s love of bold statements seems only to have emboldened him for the Grammys. His black suit featured elite-level tapestry-looking stitching on his cuffs, lapels, and even the leg.
Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste royally stunted per usual. He wore a sequined jacket encrusted with appropriately gaudy jewels and iced-out chains dangling from his shoulders.
Bad Bunny
It’s a busy week for Bad Bunny with his February 8 Super Bowl performance fast approaching, but he still found time to stop by the Grammys and collect a few awards, protest ICE, all while wearing a clean velvet suit. He also wore a white, flowered lapel.
Kendrick Lamar
The night belonged to Kendrick Lamar. As a Chanel Ambassador, he was properly suited. While dragging around all those gramophones, according to Vogue, he was wearing a black “grain de poudre tuxedo jacket” with a satin lapel attached, a white poplin pleated plastron shirt, a bejeweled chain, and Chanel sunglasses.
