The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2026 Grammys & More Reactions

The 68th Grammys are officially in the books, and the three-and-a-half-hour ceremony was full of statement-making moments.

There was Kendrick Lamar’s dominance from the 2025 Grammys that carried over, as he won Best Rap Performance alongside Clipse for “Chains & Whips,” Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Upon winning the record of the year award for “Luther,” he took to the stage to thank a few of his contemporaries in a full custom Chanel look.

“I’m not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music,” Lamar said during his acceptance speech. “It’s an honor to be here. It’s Tyler [the Creator], Clipse. These are my brothers to be in this category. What’s up Push man, Malice man. Every time I tell you this, Hip-Hop is gonna always be right here. We gonna be in these suits. We gonna be looking good. We gonna be having our folks with us. We gonna be having the culture with us.”

The successful night also etched him in Hip-Hop history as he officially became the winningest rapper ever, beating out Jay-Z’s 25 Grammys.

Other moments in the ceremony included Trevor Noah with quips about the Kendrick and Drake beef, cracking jokes about Nicki Minaj cozying up to President Trump, and more.

One constant among many stars was speaking out against Trump’s immigration policy and even sporting “ICE Out” pins. But best believe the fashion stood out beyond the pins, too.

Check out some of the most memorable Grammy looks below.