Jordan Brand Unveils Teyana Taylor’s “Concrete Rose” Air Jordan 3 Collection

Jordan Brand is once again blessing Teyana Taylor with a custom Air Jordan collection fit for Harlem’s princess.

Teyana Taylor is currently the talk of Hollywood following her Golden Globe award-winning performance in One Battle After Another, and now she has another collection featuring a custom pair of Air Jordans on the way.

Following up on her first collection, “A Rose From Harlem,” which featured the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2, Taylor and Jordan Brand have cooked up another collab, this time putting a fresh spin on the Air Jordan 3, one of the most iconic silhouettes from Jordan Brand and Nike, and some drip to go alongside.

Per a press release, Jordan Brand says this collection “represents the evolution and maturity of a woman and her relationship with love – shaped by resilience, growth, and the work put in. It’s a celebration of owning her greatness – of getting everything she wanted beyond the status quo, all while staying true to her roots.”

While the first collection drew inspiration from the red rose petals, this second collection, called “Concrete Rose,” focuses on the flower’s stems and thorns, which signify Taylor’s “softness,” while adorning her with “edge.”

The hero product of the collection is a green Air Jordan 3 with strings, or “stems,” wrapped around the sneaker, helping it stand out from other rare gems before it.

This latest collection is a production of a relationship that began 12 years ago when Taylor met Michael Jordan at the Jordan Brand Classic, where she sang the national anthem. The talented multi-hyphenate took the bold step of asking His Airness for her own take on the popular Air Jordan 1, and now we are here.

Sneakerheads and die-hard fans of Teyana Taylor can expect the “Concrete Rose” Air Jordan 3 to arrive in March via the SNKRS app, allegedly retailing for $280.

