Supreme Gives Nike’s Charles Barkley Classic The SB Treatment

Supreme reunites with Nike to release three new takes on the Air Max 2 CB ‘94 Low.

Published on March 4, 2026
Fresh off a sprawling Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Supreme is back to add some footwear to your wishlist.

The New York City skate imprint has once again linked up with one of its usual suspects, Nike, to put its own spin on one of its most classic —but underrated— silhouettes in the Air Max 2 CB ‘94 Low.

Nike’s model gets remixed three different ways. There’s a simple blacked-out colorway, save for a clear air bubble in the rear, a minimal white swoosh right above it, and the upper’s circular holes revealing a grey reflective material beneath.

The switch is flipped to the all-white option, which also exposes a clear air unit, but the nearby swoosh is red, similar to the classic shade on a Supreme Box Logo. The monotony also gets broken up thanks to a gum outsole.

The third is a much louder colorway done in metallic gold, with a red swoosh and a black outsole. All of the uppers are made of leather, with reflective mesh and TPU on the underheel.

A single co-branded hit can be seen on the insole: a Nike SB Air hit on the heel, sewn into a tonal Supreme tab.

The original Air Max 2 CB first released in 1994 as the second signature shoe of then-Phoenix Sun and now Inside The NBA host Charles Barkley.

Given the SB label, hopefully, they took on some of the same details when the Jordan 4, another old-school basketball sneaker, got the SB stamp. It led to improved grip, upgraded toe box shape, and a more flexible upper. The accompanying photobook proves that some skaters have indeed put them through their paces.

The suggested retail price hasn’t been announced yet, but they will be avialable in America on March 5, with an Asia release to follow on March 7.

Get a better look at the Air Max 2 CB ‘94 Low x Supreme below.

Supreme x Nike SB Air Max 2 CB '94 Low Spring 2026
Supreme
