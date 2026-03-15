Apple CEO Tim Cook Stunts In Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1s

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Behind his anthemic stadium music and raging, Travis Scott’s known for his sheer marketability as he goes around the industry linking with the likes of Nike, McDonald’s, and others.

But he’s found a new level of connection now that he’s got Apple CEO Tim Cook rocking his sneakers.

The tech leader was recently spotted on the streets of New York wearing the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Shy Pink.” Cook’s choice of footwear is a bit of a stunt because this pair is unreleased and isn’t rumored to drop until May.

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They’re one half of the “Pink” pack, featuring a light beige base with stark white inlays. Scott’s signature inverted swoosh is seen along the upper in a baby pink that matches the outsole and tongue patches.

Cook paired his sneakers with the most chill minimalist outfit we’d expect. He wore straight-fit black pants, a tan tee, and a suede trucker jacket that perfectly sets off the beige in the sneakers.

As for the other, non-Cook-approved pair in the collection, those are the bolder of the two options but still feature Scott’s design language. It’s got tumbled patina leather on the upper with a similar baby pink—albeit with a bit more of a purple tint— on the panels in suede. The boldness comes from the deep pink flipped swoosh on the sides, paired with matching laces.

Cook was in New York City to kick off a season of toasting to Apple’s 50th anniversary on April 1. The company is hosting a series of global in-person celebrations, and Friday’s event at Grand Central Terminal featured a surprise performance by Alicia Keys.

Scott first worked with Nike in 2017, when he designed his patch-crazy Air Force 1, but he really gained momentum with the blue suede “Cactus Jack” Jordan 4s. Then he continued in his groove with a growing collection of Jordan 1s and even his own silhouette, the Jumpman Jack.

As for the “Pink” collection, good luck grabbing a pair of the hyped kicks in a few months. Since Cook has been a Nike board member since 2005, we doubt he’ll have trouble getting the other pair.

See social media’s reaction to Cook’s latest footwear flex below.