Apple Debuts Vision Pro Headset & FaceTime Voicemails, Twitter Has Dirty Ideas

A pple’s annual WWDC event is in the books.

The spring announcement usually comes with new hardware and software that will keep Apple loyalists satisfied until the following year. One of the most exciting announcements this year is FaceTime letting you leave messages for people who don’t pick up, sort of like a video version of a voicemail.

“In ‌FaceTime‌, you can now leave video messages if someone doesn’t pick up your video call. They’ll get a notification about the message and can watch it whenever they have time, like a voicemail,” writes Apple.

Apple’s main goal with the development of iOS 17 was to make the apps and features used daily easier and more intuitive.

“With iOS 17, we’ve made iPhone more personal and intuitive by deeply considering the features we all rely on every day,” Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi said. “Pioshone, FaceTime, and Messages are central to how we communicate, and this release is packed with updates we think our users are going to love.”

Aside from the updates to Facetime, Live Voicemail gives you the ability to see real-time transcription as someone leaves a voicemail, an improve autocorrect and the Check In feature to make sure your folks arrive safe.

But above all, Apple fanboys are elated over the introduction of Vision Pro, Apple’s sophisticated answer to virtual reality headsets.

Instead, its version is less about a game or a specific function, and more about creating an immersive world featuring all the Apple products you love. After all, you can do just about anything in it: gaming, surfing the web, messaging, Facetiming, binging your favorite shows, and more.

“Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice,” reads Apple’s press release. “Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space.”

Twitter got wind of what updates and new products Apple’s got on the horizon and has plenty of ideas of how to use it.

