The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2026 Oscars & More Reactions
The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2026 Oscars & More Reactions
The Oscars were set to be a fight between Sinners and One Battle After Another and Marty Supreme trailing behind, but in the end, all three shared the love.
One Battle After Another came out on top with six wins, including the coveted Best Picture Honor, but Sinners was close behind. The Ryan Coogler-directed vampire thriller won Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography.
Best actor went to Michael B. Jordan, who thanked all the legendary Black actors that came before him.
“I stand here because of the people that came before me,” he began. “Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith. To be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys. Thank you, everybody, in this room, and everybody at home, for supporting me over my career. I feel it.”
The Sinners crew also proved to be some of the most dapper men on the red carpet as well.
See the best and (worst) dressed men spotted at the 2026 Oscars below, as well as reactions from the night’s events.
Miles Caton
In his first award show season, Sinners breakout star Miles Caton has proved that he’s here to stay and has the style chops to back it up. For the Oscars, he wore a full burgundy Amiri suit, jacket, and tie. He paired it with a matching pointy toed boots that had gold details to set off his gold jewelry.
Michael B. Jordan
Clean is the best way to describe Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar look. The Sinners star wore a Louis Vuitton mandarin collared suit with a double chain detailing on the pockets to coordinate with the gold buttons on his jacket and his dress watch.
Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler never strays from a classic style, and didn’t change his MO this time around. But he did manage to put a spin on the old faithful look with iced-out buttons, diamond-encrusted rings, and an intricate brooch.
Buddy Guy
Buddy Guy will be 90 years old this year and hasn’t let his age deter him from sticking to his signature playful style. So, he wore leather overalls with a black-and-white polka-dot button-up beneath. He finished the look with clunky brogue wingtip shoes.
Pedro Pascal
The 2026 Oscars were brogue-heavy for the men, and Pedro Pascal’s was the loudest. His typical white button-up and black pants look was remixed with a cumber bun and a white, flowering brooch that covered much of his chest. And if you’re wondering what’s missing, it’s that we rarely see Pascal clean-shaven.
Spike Lee
Spike Lee missed the Knicks game against the Golden State Warriors, so he brought his shoe game to the Oscars. Sure, we can talk about his creamy white suit or purple hat and bow tie or murse made of metallic cassettes, but we’d rather focus on the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Retro “Sail” on his feet.
Timothee Chalamet
All eyes were on the so-called ballet-hater. Even though he went home trophy-less, he still made a statement with his all-white outfit. You know, the LeBron James 2003 NBA Draft night suit of it all.
Damson Idris
F1 has been overlooked this awards season, so Damson Idris made it a point to stunt in a satin Prada coat. The soft sheen played off the fur lapel in a mix of gray and black.
Shaboozey
Shaboozey loves to play with proportions and cuts in just about all his outfits so he stuck to his typical style for his first-ever Oscars. Dressed in a custom Patricio Campillo, he wore a cropped jacket and slightly flared pants that sat atop his black-and-white shoes. He accessorizes with a delicately iced-out wrist piece and pearls dripping from his waistband.
Kevin O’Leary
After his bizarre stunt at the Actor Awards, Mr. Wonderful went even harder (and louder) at the Oscars. He rocked a flashy silver-accented robe, a watch adorned with red gems, and a massive chain around his neck that held some rare NBA cards. The ones he showed off at the Actor Awards were worth $19.5 million, so these were probably nothing to sneeze at either.