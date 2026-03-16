The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2026 Oscars & More Reactions

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The Oscars were set to be a fight between Sinners and One Battle After Another and Marty Supreme trailing behind, but in the end, all three shared the love.

One Battle After Another came out on top with six wins, including the coveted Best Picture Honor, but Sinners was close behind. The Ryan Coogler-directed vampire thriller won Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography.

Best actor went to Michael B. Jordan, who thanked all the legendary Black actors that came before him.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me,” he began. “Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith. To be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys. Thank you, everybody, in this room, and everybody at home, for supporting me over my career. I feel it.”

The Sinners crew also proved to be some of the most dapper men on the red carpet as well.

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See the best and (worst) dressed men spotted at the 2026 Oscars below, as well as reactions from the night’s events.

Miles Caton

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

In his first award show season, Sinners breakout star Miles Caton has proved that he’s here to stay and has the style chops to back it up. For the Oscars, he wore a full burgundy Amiri suit, jacket, and tie. He paired it with a matching pointy toed boots that had gold details to set off his gold jewelry.