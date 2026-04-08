Aretha Franklin & Grim Reaper: Supreme’s Latest Spring 2026 Releases

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Supreme is steadily announcing its spring releases—like the DJ Screw collection and the MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration—and the latest is six new graphic tees.

Starting off is a black tee depicting a house flanked by guns, and the Supreme logo beneath it, but everything is shaped with folded-up hundred-dollar bills.

What follows is a hot pink tee featuring a cut-and-paste pair of eyes and a mouth, with pieces of tape that read “God Save The USA,” as original artwork by Jamie Reid.

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There’s also a gray tee with a yellow stencil-style logo on the front, with the back reading “IT’S JUST HARD” with credit for the artwork going to Marc Hundley.

A purple tee featuring a graphic that says “I (heart) My Alone Time” is the most unremarkable of the offerings.

The loudest tee in the collection is a gothic style one paying homage to the Grim Reaper. The art dealer-designed tee features an airbrushed fiery image of the reaper gripping a skull-covered scythe.

On the back is a prayer in Spanish that translates to:

“In the name of the Father, of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, Immaculate Being of Light, I implore you to grant me the favors that I ask of you, until the last day, hour and moment in which Your Divine Majesty orders me to be brought into your presence. Dear Death of my heart, do not abandon me with your protection.”

The highlight of the collection comes in the form of Supreme’s iconic portrait tees, this time with the help of Aretha Franklin’s estate. The tee features an old photo of the Queen of Soul taken by Lee Friedlander in 1968, which will surely gain the grungy New York skate brand a new set of fans.

Be prepared to buy your favorites on April 9 in America and on April 11 in Asia. In the meantime, get a better look at all the offerings below.