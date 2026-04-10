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Everything You Need To Know About The Palace X Air Max 95

Everything You Need To Know About The NYC-Chaos Causing Palace X Air Max 95

NYC's release of the Palace x Air Max 95 was canceled thanks to rowdy sneakers heads.

Published on April 10, 2026
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Palace x Air Max 95
Source: Palace / PALACE

Sneaker chaos is usually relegated to social media nowadays, but every once in a while, an in-person release goes awry.

The latest real-life example of this was the release this week of the Palace x Nike Air Max 95.

Sneakerheads were instructed to show up at Palace’s New York City store on Thursday for a chance to get a wristband, which would allow them to purchase a pair on Friday.

But unfortunately, the hypebeasts of New York stormed the SoHo location and got so rowdy that the NYPD showed up.

A video then shows people recording and crowding around one man who’s seen getting pushed up against a car and put in cuffs, while another officer initially aimed a taser at him.

But havoc continued, so cops had to shut down the event, and then Palace announced this morning—the day of the actual release— that they’d be pivoting to an online release to avoid issues going forward.

“PALACE NYC STORE WILL NO LONGER BE SELLING THE PALACE NIKE AIR MAX 95 SHOES OR APPAREL,” they wrote on their IG stories alongside a frowning face. “PLEASE CHECK PALACE ONLINE AT 11 AM E.S.T TO PURCHASE. APOLOGIES FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE CAUSED.”

Even if you’re not in NYC, the Air Max 95s will see a wider release on SNKRS come April 16.

The Air Max 95 has had a resurgence this year with the return of the Big Bubble Neons, and the renewed interest in the silhouette has continued on thanks to the Palace edition.

The typical horizontal gradient is flipped into a vertical fade from black to a metallic gray down to the toe box. A lone pop of color is the Palace-stamped ice-blue air bubble, outsole, lace holes, and the co-branded tongue. The two-tone Air Max box even gets detailed with the same blue and the triangular palace logo.

Get a better look at the Palace x Air Max 95 ahead of its wider release below, as well as the madness surrounding the release.

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