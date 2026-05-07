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Draymond Green Dissing Charles Barkley's NBA Career Backfires

Draymond Green Disses Charles Barkley’s NBA Career & It Immediately Backfires On Social Media

Draymond Green took a shot at Charles Barkley on live TV after Barkley questioned the Golden State Warriors’ championship future.

Published on May 7, 2026
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Beefing with Austin Rivers apparently wasn’t enough, so Draymond Green had to find a new target. This time on national TV.

During last night’s conference semifinals, the Golden State Warriors forward was on ESPN’s Inside The NBA when he got upset about Charles Barkley’s negative outlook on the team’s future as their window for a fifth championship shuts.

“Sports— listen, sports are for young people. You hope to have a great long career, but sports— nobody wins when they’re 37, 38,” Barkley said.

36-year-old Green took offense and dissed the last leg of Barkley’s career.

“Yeah, I mean, I think the goal is just to not look like you in the Houston Rockets uniform,” Green said, referencing Barkley’s post-prime NBA career with the Rockets.

“I mean, so, you know, we, we’re always going to try to compete,” Green explained. “When you win championships, the goal will always be to try to reach that level. Can we get back to that level?”

In the end, Green was a bit more realistic about the chances of a 38-year-old Steph Curry leading them to the promised land in 2026-27 without Jimmy Butler, who tore his ACL, and Moses Moody, who suffered a torn patellar tendon.

“I think understanding what is success at this point is key for us,” he said. “Knowing and understanding that it may not be realistic to win a championship, but can we continue to build to that so that once we leave this organization, it’s still in a great space of where they have that pedigree and they can try to build on that?”

The only thing is, Green’s slight towards Barkley wasn’t factual. Barkley played for the Rockets from 1996 until he retired in 2000. Over those four seasons, he averaged 16.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists; meanwhile, in Green’s best season from 2015-16, he averaged just 14 points.

So, social media is letting him have it. See the reactions below.

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