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Serving Style: Naomi Osaka's Best On-Court Outfits

Serving Style: Naomi Osaka’s Best On-Court Outfits Prove She Is As Much A Fashion Icon As She Is A Tennis Legend

Naomi Osaka has turned every walk-on into a cultural event. Check out her best on-court outfits inside as she stunned at the French Open.

Published on May 27, 2026
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naomi osaka best on court outfits, 2026 French Open - Day Three
Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

There are athletes who wear clothes and then there is Naomi Osaka — a woman who has turned every Grand Slam walk-on into a cultural event that the fashion world covers just as closely as the sports world does. Check out Osaka’s best on-court outfits inside as she stunned again at the French Open

Since Osaka first arrived on the professional tennis circuit as a teenager, she has been quietly and consistently rewriting what it means to show up to a court. Not just ready to compete but ready to say something. About herself, about her culture, about what an athlete is allowed to be when the sport they play has historically asked its stars to blend in rather than stand out.

The latest chapter in this ongoing story just played out at Roland Garros and it did not disappoint. As Sky Sports reported, Osaka walked onto Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice — which she removed to reveal a sequined gold playing dress for her opening match in Paris. It was a sparkling yellow-brown and gold look that she likened to “the Eiffel Tower at night when it’s sparkly.” In Paris, she was draped in gold sequins at a tennis tournament. This is an artist who understands her stage completely.

Her opponent, Laura Siegemund, did not love the theatrics and said so plainly after the match. 

“I come here to play tennis, not to put on a fashion show,” Siegemund told reporters. 

And look, that is her prerogative, but Osaka addressed it with the kind of assuredness that should settle the conversation once and for all. 

“Athletes are in show business,” she said. “Grand Slam walk-ons are the only time that I possibly feel like I’m an entertainer.” 

Osaka is not confusing fashion with tennis. She understands that the walk-on is its own performance and is treating it accordingly. This is not a new instinct for Osaka. It has been building since the early days of her career and accelerating with every Grand Slam since her return from maternity leave. 

As Revolt documented her most defining on-court looks, Osaka’s fashion game has evolved into its own form of expression. She uses color, silhouette, and detail to set the mood for every match.  Sometimes signaling dominance, other times introspection, but always confidence. From the charcoal and neon catsuit she wore to win the 2021 Australian Open to the AMBUSH x Nike oversized white bow look at the 2024 US Open that took direct inspiration from Harajuku and Lolita goth fashion, every outfit has been a chapter in a story she is writing for herself. 

naomi osaka best on court outfits
Source: MARTIN KEEP / Getty

The Australian Open earlier this year may have been the most ambitious entry yet. As HelloBeautiful detailed, Osaka debuted a jellyfish-inspired outfit designed in collaboration with Nike and London couturier Robert Wun — known for dressing Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Cardi B. This look drew inspiration from a jellyfish she had shown her two-year-old daughter, Shai, in a storybook. The creature’s fluid movement, vibrant colors and organic form became the foundation of a look that symbolized grace and resilience both on and off the court. The ensemble featured a tie-dye turquoise-and-green jacket with tendril-like extensions that mimicked a jellyfish’s flowing tentacles, paired with a pleated miniskirt over wide-legged pants, a dramatic wide-brimmed hat with a gauzy white veil, and delicate butterfly details — referencing a memorable 2021 Australian Open moment when a butterfly famously landed on her during a match. 

That is not simply styling but an ode to her writing her own autobiography through sports and fashion. And it is exactly what makes Osaka one of the most compelling figures in sports and fashion simultaneously. She has never once asked permission to be both. 

Naomi Osaka’s Best On-Court Outfits 

2026 French Open: Draped In Gold

naomi osaka best on court outfits, 2026 French Open - Day Three
Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

2024 US Open: Adorned In Bows & Pearls

naomi osaka best on court outfits, 2024 US Open - Day 7
Source: Susan Mullane/ISI Photos / Getty

2026 Australian Open: Storybook Comes Alive

naomi osaka best on court outfits, 2026 Australian Open - Day 5
Source: Quinn Rooney / Getty

2025 French Open: Pretty in Pink

2025 French Open - Day Two
Source: DeFodi Images / Getty

2017 US Open: Since The Beginning, She Serves Style

2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 2
Source: Elsa / Getty

2025 Wuhan Open: Vibrant In Yellow

2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4
Source: VCG / Getty

2025 US Open: Purple Reign

2025 US Open - Day 12
Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

2025 Australian Open: Outfits That Move With Her

TOPSHOT-TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Source: WILLIAM WEST / Getty

2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: One of a Kind Prints

TENNIS-UAE-WTA
Source: RYAN LIM / Getty

2020 Olympics: Daring In Red

Tennis - Olympics: Day 4
Source: David Ramos / Getty

What’s your favorite Naomi Osaka on-court look? Comment below.

RELATED: Naomi Osaka Responds To Racial Backlash For Hosting ‘Black Party’ At French Open

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