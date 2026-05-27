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Meek Mill Blasts Nike For "Dream & Nightmares" LeBron 23 Collection

Meek Mill Blasts Nike For The “Dream & Nightmares” LeBron 23 Collection

Meek Mill accused Nike of copying the branding and imagery from his “Dreams and Nightmares" song and album.

Published on May 27, 2026
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Meek Mill’s typically off-the-cuff X posts may have led to a newfound legal beef for the Philly rapper.

No, not in rap, instead with Nike, who named a new pair of Nike LeBron 23 the “Dreams & Nightmares.” They’re a $235 lux version of LeBron James’ latest silhouette shoe —which normally costs $210—and feature a golden base that wraps around the sneaker and is paired with an embroidered white upper. It includes other metallic touches like a crown, Bron’s signature, and a contrasting metal swoosh.

But “Dreams and Nightmares” isn’t just a colorway to Meek, it’s the hit intro to his 2012 debut album of the same name that’s become a motivational hit of epic proportions. Nearly 15 years on, it’s synonymous with Meek, and he got upset on social media that Nike was melding his brand with James’ without his permission.

“So @nike just gone take my whole brand and mash it up with LeBron … what is this … why wouldn’t anybody holler at me about this?  I thought the sneaks was fake? Wassup with this?” he tweeted. 

He attached a photo of another product from the “Dreams & Nightmares” collection, a tour date-style t-shirt that has nothing to do with the Philly rapper.

Instead, the shirt and the dates on the back point to pivotal moments in his life that the Lakers star’s “lifelong championship dreams “are alive, and fueled the “perseverance turned him into a different sort of beast, one capable of overcoming constant criticism, and even defeat, en route to the crown.”

But Meek’s comparison goes even deeper because the front of the shirt features a graphic of a head that is half LeBron James, half lion. Meek’s 2013 mixtape Dreamchasers 3 has the same exact cover: half Meek, half lion, and a similar color scheme.

Meek retweeted a X user’s tweet saying that Nike “did Meek dirty,” and added that his “AI graphics are better btw.”

Only Nike might not have done him dirty, legally at least, because a trademark search shows that Meek filed for the rights to Dreams and Nightmares on May 18, 2026, barely a week before addressing Nike on X.

The filing shows that its suggested owner is Dream Chaser Records with a Philly address, but it’s still pending. It does overlap with Nike’s use by naming “clothing, namely, t-shirts; hoodies; headwear; outerwear” as early as 2012, as well as for musical purposes.

Nike has yet to comment on the trademark battle, but social media is sounding off. See the reactions below.

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