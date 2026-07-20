JAŸ-Z And Beyoncé’s Hamptons Home Damaged After Man Crashes Into Gate, Couple Seen At World Cup Right After

Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

Jäy-Z and his wife Beyoncé have been outside more than usual lately, heading from his concerts in Philly and New York City to the World Cup final.

Unfortunately, that may have made them a target. A man was arrested outside of their $26M, 12,000 square foot Briar Patch Road home on the waterfront in Long Island, N.Y., last week after crashing into and knocking down the celebrity couple’s gate.

However, it isn’t clear that Jäy and B were the targets.

Police in Long Island say that the 63-year-old man appeared “confused” after crashing into the gate at a “high rate of speed.” He’s been identified as Keith Jonathan Webster, a resident of the Bronx.

“He did not make any threats or mention names of the residents,” Det. Sgt. Jennifer Dunn, one of the reporting officers, said. “It could just be chance he picked that house if he was having a medical issue.”

Reports say that before heading into the driveway of B and Jay’s house, he had stopped at another home on the same road, looking for a woman who didn’t even live there.

Webster came down the couple’s driveway at a high rate of speed, damaging the gate. After his arrest, he was taken to the hospital after reporting an injury, then released back to the police.

Webster’s charges were felony criminal mischief in the second degree and for criminal trespass in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

During Webster’s arraignment, he appeared “disoriented” and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The incident didn’t appear to stop the Carters from moving around. Jay attended the Fanatics Fest in New York City last week and was seen chopping it up with LeBron James at the 40/40 Club pop-up.

On Sunday, he and Beyoncé were one of the celebrity couples spotted at the World Cup final at MetLife Arena in New Jersey. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Victoria and David Beckham, and Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended the final, which pitted Spain against Argentina.

Spain took home the title 1-0, spoiling defending champs Argentina’s and soccer GOAT Lionel Messi’s return in what is likely to be his last chance at the title.

See social media’s reaction to the near invasion below.