Subscribe
Close
Sports

Cam Newton Finds The Silver Lining After ESPN Layoff: "I'm Good"

Cam Newton Is All Smiles After ESPN Layoff: “I’m Good”

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback barely made it a full year as a steady contributor to 'First Take' before getting the axe.

Published on July 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Another round of layoffs has hit ESPN, and one of the most recognizable on-air talents affected is Cam Newton.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback barely made it a full year as a steady contributor to First Take before getting the axe.

Still, he didn’t seem too heartbroken when he spoke about his layoff on his 4th&1 podcast just hours later, preferring to view it as a teaching moment.

“I want you to learn one rule about the times we live in right now: if you don’t own your own platform, you’re gonna get overlooked, bypassed, and be extinct like dinosaurs,” he began, before explaining that others laid off, like Ryan Clark, will be fine because of their own properties.

He continued, “It’s unfortunate what happened to Ryan Clark, but Ryan Clark is going to be okay. The Pivot ain’t going nowhere,” he said. It’s unfortunate what happened to me, some would think, but I’m good. 4th&1 ain’t going nowhere, Funky Friday ain’t going nowhere.”

He named other sports personalities that easily bounced back, like Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor, who have “taken control of their own narrative.”

He even sees the opportunity as an internship because he learned so much and made new connections through networking.

Other layoffs include Bart Scott, Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero, Charles Davis, Stephania Bell, David Lloyd, and Andreas Hale. The cuts happen as ESPN tries to shape a solid roster around massive contracts from Stephen A. Smith, who inked a five-year $105 million deal, and Pat McAfee, who’s reportedly raking in around $60 million a year.

Clark has been the most publicized after he was fired in between segments of NFL Live, because ESPN was afraid it’d leaked to him first.

Chief executive Jimmy Pitaro released a statement on the staffing changes and making tough choices.

“Over the past several months, we’ve made significant progress integrating the NFL assets that we acquired into ESPN,” Pitaro wrote in a memo. “Throughout this process, we have taken the time to carefully evaluate our collective teams, resources and organizational structure to best position us for the future. As a result, we had to make some difficult decisions about job impacts that we will be communicating today.”

He added, “Even in moments like these, the strength of ESPN comes from our people, our teamwork and our shared mission to serve sports fans.”

See social media’s reaction to Newton’s ESPN departure below.

Related Tags

cam newton espn

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Two people, a man and a woman, posing together and smiling. The man is wearing a black shirt and the woman is wearing an Argentina jersey.

Drakes Spoils Sexyy Red With Red Birkin Bag After World Cup Final Link-Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye

Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye

Hip-Hop Wired
Two young men wearing Glizzy Street hats and aprons, holding Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers products, in front of a banner advertising "National Hot Dog Day" event at Lincoln Park, Long Beach, CA.

Glizzy Street Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Free Community Giveback Event In Long Beach For National Hot Dog Day

Global Grind
Disney's Moana - The Rock

Weekend Watch List: 11 Movies & Shows To Stream Or Catch In Theaters This Weekend

Global Grind
Trending
San Antonio Spurs v Charlotte Hornets
8 Items
Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

LaMelo Ball’s Car Collection Is Unmatched – Here’s What’s In His Garage

Comments
Two men, one with a beard and the other with tattoos, both smiling and gesturing with their arms raised.
17 Items
Sports  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

Drake Bets $1.5 Million On Argentina Winning World Cup, Spain Celebrates The Drake Curse

Comments
Aniya Harvey, Love Island
15 Items
Celebrity  |  By Team CASSIUS

CASSIUS Gems: 15 Times Love Island’s Aniya Harvey Proved She’s A Instagram Bombshell

Comments
Invest Fest 2025
13 Items
Recent  |  By D.L. Chandler

Fawn Weaver Fired From CEO Role At Uncle Nearest

Comments
The 2026 ESPYS - Arrivals
20 Items
Style & Fashion  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men Spotted At The 2026 ESPYs

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close