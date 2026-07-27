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Wife Of Chiefs' Coach Eric Bieniemy Reportedly Shot By Their Son

Wife Of Chiefs’ Coach Eric Bieniemy Reportedly Shot By Their Son At Home

The former running back and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator’s 57-year-old wife, Mia, was reportedly shot by their son, Elijah, on Sunday evening.

Published on July 27, 2026
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NFL: JUN 15 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Championship Ring Ceremony
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In what’s supposed to be a celebratory week in the NFL as training camp kicks off, tragedy has struck the family of Eric Bieniemy.

The former running back and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator’s 57-year-old wife, Mia, was reportedly shot by their son, Elijah, on Sunday evening.

ESPN reports that she is in stable condition at a hospital. 

Loudoun County, Virginia, police confirmed that a woman was being treated for “serious injuries” from multiple gunshot wounds but did not confirm her identity, only that she was shot in the chest and arm.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that 27-year-old Elijah was arrested for the alleged shooting and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling.

Elijah is currently being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Eric was on Missouri Western State’s campus on Sunday for the Chiefs’ second practice of training this season, but ESPN confirms that he was not at Monday’s practice.

“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family,” the Chiefs told the Associated Press. “Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

After practice, head coach Andy Reid spoke about Bieniemy being with his family in a time of need.

“The most important thing is that EB has an opportunity to spend some time [with his family] and take care of that business. Everybody loves EB. He’s a great person. Things happen,” Reid said. “You have to work through it and time will have to be involved in this to help heal a little bit. It’ll all work out in the long run.”

Bienemy played college football at Colorado, where he still holds the all-time rushing yards record, and placed third in Heisman Trophy votes in 1990, during the Buffs’ championship-winning season.

Following an NFL career, he entered the coaching realm under the tutelage of Andy Reid and was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ LIV and LVII Super Bowl wins. 

After brief coaching stints with the Washington Commanders, UCLA, and the Chicago Bears, he returned to Kansas City earlier this year in the same offensive coordinator role.

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