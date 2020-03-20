Mike Tyson Says Eminem Is “The Only White Guy Who Knows What It’s Like To Be A N*gga” — Watch Eminem’s Response

Eminem was on the most recent episode of Mike Tyson’s podcast and there were a few very awkward moments.

Fresh off making headlines for the deep conversation he had with Sugar Ray Leonard earlier this month, Tyson attempted to have a heart-to-heart with the “No Regrets” rapper but Em seemed noticeably uncomfortable with some of Tyson’s phrasing.

At one point Tyson praised Em with “Everything you got was f*cking not even given to you. You f*cking slaved for it, you know what I mean? You’re the only white guy that knows what it’s like to be a n*gga.” Em laughed nervously and responded “Not sure how to answer that. But, uh, yea nah man… I mean, you know, we all got our story.”

Also, during the chat, Mike Tyson discussed his drug addiction and how he got in to the habit of “jerking off” when he would relapse — Em seemed thrown for a loop at his point too. However awkward, it was a relevant topic, as fans know Em has dealt with drug addiction to prescription pills for a very long time.

“I don’t know at what point exactly it started to be a problem. I just remember liking it more and more. People tried to tell me that I had a problem. I would say ‘Get that f*cking person outta here. I can’t believe they said that sh*t to me. I’m not out there shooting heroin. I’m not f*cking out there putting coke up my nose. I’m not smoking crack,” he revealed back in 2013.

Watch the latest episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson up top. And if, you missed our story about Eminem reportedly saying some foul-mouthed things about Black girls in his old songs, read that here.