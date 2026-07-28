Are Devin Booker & Model Irina Shayk Dating? Social Media Salutes The Matchup

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After being spotted hanging out in the Hamptons and sparking dating rumors, Irina Shayk and Devin Booker are reportedly locked in.

A source has confirmed to People that the model and Phoenix Suns star are exploring a relationship.

“Devin Booker and Irina are dating,” a source tells People. “It’s very new, but they like each other a lot.”

The source adds, “They were introduced by mutual friends a few months ago and are trying to spend a lot of time together this summer before Devin has to start training for the season.”

Lucky for him, the NBA season wrapped up in June with the New York Knicks winning the championship, and he likely won’t report to training camp until the end of September. But conditioning for a star like Booker, who’s in the midst of a six-year, $316.6 million contract, likely starts way before the fall.

So even though they may be spending a lot less time together as he gets back into gym mode, things might be getting serious enough that we’ll see Shayk courtside at Mortgage Matchup Center.

People‘s source hinted that fans should “expect to see Irina at some of his games” because she’s “very into him.”

TMZ reports that gossip site Deuxmoi posted that Shayk and Booker were seen in the Hamptons over the weekend at Tutto Cafe. Other tips from the weekend include reports that they were at a party at Delilah, and “she was all over him” and seemed upset when he paid attention to other women.

The only other woman Booker has been linked to is Kendall Jenner, whom he first started dating in 2020, and despite being seen together several times after, they broke up in 2022.

In the past, Shayk dated Cristiano Ronaldo. Bradley Cooper —with whom she shares a daughter—, a brief rumored romance with Kanye West, and Tom Brady.

See social media’s reaction to Booker’s potential new relationship below.