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Diddy's Release Date Moved Up Again Just Days After Prison Fight

Diddy’s Release Date Moved Up Again Just Days After He’s Thrown In Solitary Confinement For Prison Fight

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website, the Bad Boy rapper will now be released on January 24, 2028.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Sean Combs
Source: Getty / General

Diddy’s caught yet another break in prison as his release date gets moved up again.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website, the Bad Boy rapper will now be released on January 24, 2028.

His 2028 release date has already been changed in his favor several times: it was originally set for May 8, then delayed to June 4, before eventually getting moved up to April 25, and was set for February 23 before the most recent jump.

The updates have been frequent and unsurprising until now, because he’s remained below the radar and kept to himself in the few candid shots of him at FCI Fort Dix.

However, the January release date comes just a week after he got into a fight. TMZ reported that another inmate “dissed” him, which led to “a scuffle” as the two “started pushing each other and throwing jabs.”

56-year-old Diddy reportedly “held his own” during the fight, which was quickly broken up by prison staff.

For the infraction, Diddy was thrown into solitary confinement for an undisclosed amount of time, where some of his personal possessions may be taken away.

While in the special housing unit, or SHU, TMZ reports he’ll have just “blankets, a mattress, a pillow, toilet paper, and shaving equipment,” and possibly just one visitor a week.

Despite the punishment, as part of his prison sentence, Diddy is participating in Fort Dix’s Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), which, as FOX LA reports, could be part of the reason his release date is continuously moved up.

“According to general Bureau of Prisons policies, ‘advanced releases are typically granted for good conduct time and credits earned through approved prison programming,’ writes FOX LA.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence after he was found guilty on prostitution charges, while avoiding the more serious charges that held much more prison time, of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking.

As Diddy’s release date continues to get moved up, see how social media is reacting to his pending release.

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