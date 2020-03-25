Kanye West Reveals What Stopped His Plan To Fly To Sweden To Free A$AP Rocky

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take over the country, Kanye West seems to still only be concerned with Kanye West.

As his wife continues to plead her case on social media about the entire Taylor Swift beef, Mr. West’s latest Wall Street Journal interview recently went live.

One of the most interesting tidbits is that Kanye West planned to charter a flight to Sweden to free A$AP Rocky when he was jailed for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old in 2019. But after finding out that Sweden officials wouldn’t take too kindly he canceled the private flight during his morning swim in his pool and decided to call Jared Kushner instead to see if the White House could help. Within the hour, President Trump returned his call and helped get Rocky back on US soil.

“A$AP Rocky is a situation in Sweden, a great country, and friends of mine and the leadership,” Trump said at the time. “And we’re going to be talking to them, we’ve already started. Many members of the African-American community have called me, friends of mine, and said can you help?

Elswhere in the piece he speaks on what it was like when he first came out as a Trump supporter and wearing that infamous MAGA hat. He explained that he hated the stigma that came with being a Black Trump supporter.

“I’m a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine?” he explained. “It reminded me of how I felt as a Black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, ‘Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, ‘Ye, you’re Black, so you’re a Democrat.'”

In typical Yeezy fashion, he felt like he was being placed in boxes and that his fame and rich doesn’t help when people try to label him. But don’t worry, he’s not letting anything stop him from achieving his goals– whether they be his fashion ambitions or spreading the message of God through his music

“We fall down and we get back up. That’s the sign of champions,” he stated. “Anything I do, three times a year, people say, ‘Whoa, that’s the end. That’s the last we’ll see of him!’ People say I’m out of control. I’m not out of control. I’m out of their control.”