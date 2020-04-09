Paul Pierce, Chris Paul, & Trae Young Among Stars Participating in NBA’s First HORSE Competition

The NBA is (sorta) back.

As we’re all stuck in the house missing basketball and being forced to relive NBA Finals from the past decade on ESPN, the NBA has once again come up with another way to keep fans engaged– and this time it doesn’t involve video games. The league is officially getting a HORSE competition underway.

The stars that have been confirmed include Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul, Atlanta’s Trae Young, Utah’s Mike Conley Jr., and Chicago’s Zach LaVine. But things get even more exciting because it’s not just current NBA stars getting involved– some legends are taking part, and the ladies wanted a piece of the action as well.

NBA Finals MVPs Paul Pierce and Chauncey Billups, newly elected Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings and WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley are also ready to compete.

The matchups have been announced, and Chris Paul is a pretty competitive player, so our guess is that he dominates and ends up ranking high– unless the dribbling master that is Trae Young has some tricks up his sleeve.

😂😂🤷🏽‍♂️ — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 8, 2020

According to NBA.com, the matchups are as follows…

Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups,

Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley Jr.

Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce

Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley.

Due to social distancing, the games will be played in the privacy of the players’ own homes, and their trick shots will be streamed for there opponents and fans to see. The competition begins on Sunday, April 12, at 7 p.m. ET, with the semi-finals and championship rounds taking place on April 16.

The NBA is known for keeping its fans happy and knowing how to lend a helping hand when it comes to community hardships. So on behalf of the competition, State Farm will donate more than $200,000 to charities fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.