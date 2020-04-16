Orlando Brown Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted By Will Smith & Michael Jackson In Bizarre Video

The coronavirus isn’t stopping Orlando Brown from acting out on social media.

The 32-year-old former child star once had a promising career thanks to his role on the hit Disney show, That’s So Raven. For whatever reason, his life went off the rails and now all he is known for his outlandish claims and bizarre antics on social media. Instead of exhibiting chill like the rest of us while we are hunkered down due to the coronavirus shutdown, Brown dropped another wild video. In it, he accuses Will Smith and the late Michael Jackson of sexual assault and raping his entire family, while threatening to issue the dead pop star the fade while brandishing a knife.

He also claims that his name is Trent or Trey and that he is “the real Blanket Jackson” and was abandoned and raped. It’s hard to figure out what in the world is going on in the video, but it left many concerned about Brown’s mental well being.

Brown did admit to Dr. Phil that he was battling both mental issues and drug addiction and was getting help.

The mother of one of his many kids that he says but can’t remember them came forward and said Brown is just doing all of this for attention. You can add this latest accusation the long list of wild claims he has made, like Nick Cannon performing oral sex on him while wearing a dress.

We genuinely hope Brown gets some help ASAP. You can watch the head-scratching video below.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty