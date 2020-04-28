Charles Barkley Claps Back At Draymond Green, Says “He’s The Worst Member of The Boy Band”

There is no action NBA action taking place on the court, off the court things are still heating up.

The on-going feud between retired NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley and Draymond Green is showing no signs of ending. The NBA on TNT analyst took another shot at Mr. “Triple-Single” on Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari’s Facebook show, “Coffee with Cal.” Barkley hilariously explained that Green is the “worst member of the boy band” again and that panties the girls are throwing at his head are not meant for him but for his teammates Steph and Klay.

“He’s the worst member of the boy band who doesn’t realize he’s standing next to Justin Timberlake. When the girls are throwing panties at his head, he’s going to get hit by some drive-by panties, but they’re really throwing panties at Justin Timberlake.”

Ouch.

Barkley’s latest comments come following Green claiming he, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson changed the game of basketball. The round mound of rebound strongly disagrees and claims Draymond is just riding Steph, Klay, and Kevin Durant’s coattails.

The feud between Barkley and Green began back in February after Inside The NBA analyst questioned Green’s effort after he was ejected during a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Green responded by claiming he could do Barkley’s job better than him and pointing out Chuck’s failure to win an NBA championship.

We are sure Draymond will respond to Barkley’s latest dig at him. We are definitely here for this “beef” since there is no NBA action right now.

Photo: Michael Chang / Getty