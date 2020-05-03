The Mismatch LeBron 7s That King James Rocked During 2019 Media Day Are Dropping

When LeBron James left Cleveland for Los Angeles after the 2017-18 NBA season, sneakerheads were already pretty hype.

Of course, seeing James with a new squad would prove to have some interesting storylines, but more exciting was the Lakers-themed colorway of his signature line of sneakers he’d be rocking. Whether he was playing at home in Ohio or taking his talents to South Beach, we were flooded with dark reds, and blacks to match his uniforms. But when he pulled up to watch the Lakers take on the Pistons during the 2018 Summer League wearing purple suede Nike Zoom Generations, we knew the PE’s were going to be insane.

Fast forward to now, one of the PE’s that sneakerheads have been feigning over are finally dropping. During the 2019-20 media day, Bron wore a pair of mismatched “Lakers” themed LeBron 7s that broke necks. One was predominately yellow with purple detailing, and the other was predominantly purple with yellow highlights. Nike recently dropped the crisp official detail images, and they’re pretty clean. You’ll be able to cop them on May 16 at select Nike Basketball retailers for $200.

“First unveiled during the 2019-20 media day, this LEBRON VII Media Day arrives in a purple and gold colorway and is rooted in unmistakable team heritage through alternating colors on the left and right shoe,” says Nike.

The only thing that could make the sneaker moment even better is if Bron got a chance to wear the kicks on the court during the playoffs, or possibly even the finals. King James thinks there’s still hope and recently slammed the idea of canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 season because of the coronavirus.

“Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that,” he tweeted. As soon as it’s safe, we would like to finish our season. I’m ready, and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything.”

Commissioner Adam Silver has been mulling over several ideas of how to salvage the season, which includes returning to play when its safe and pushing the start of the 2020-21 season to the beginning of December.

Peep the gallery below for a more detailed look at the sneakers.