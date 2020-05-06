At The Height of Popularity, Here’s How Michael Jordan Did His Grocery Shopping In Peace

If you’re a basketball fan or just hungry for any new documentary now that you’re stuck at home, The Last Dance has been must-watch TV for the past three Sundays.

In the most recent episodes, ESPN delved deeper into the person beyond the court and discovered just how lonely Michael Jordan was at times. When arriving at hotels during road games, he’d be mobbed by fans when leaving to get back on the bus he’d be mobbed by fans, and it’d happen again when arriving at the arena and after the game. Needless to say, everyone wanted to take a picture with the GOAT or get his autograph. Most famous people would just end up having their handlers do everything for them, but Mike was different and still wanted to have some independence. So when it came to grocery shopping in Chicago, he made special arrangments.

Brad Sellers, who joined the Bulls in Jordan’s third season recently spoke to The Undefeated about how the team’s star got some of his errands done.

“You saw MJ doing laundry in the first few episodes and that was him back then, the country side of him, just living like a regular dude,” Sellers said. “But he just got bigger and bigger in basketball and to a point where he couldn’t go out. I remember saying to him one day, ‘Hey, M, how do you eat?’ …”

“He told me he would call Jewel-Osco [a grocery chain] about 15 minutes before they closed, and let them know he was coming in,” Sellers said. “They would stay open later to let him shop.”

Being super hospitable, Jordan knew that he was a bit of an inconvenience to the staff, so he made sure he tipped them all very well for allowing him to shop in peace.

“He wasn’t making no $30 million a year; I’m sure at that time he was making less than a million,” Sellers added. “But it was a lot of money at the time and he made sure that he took care of people.”

Now, Jordan has a net worth of $2 billion, so we doubt he still does his own food shopping– he’s too busy turning down $100 million deals.