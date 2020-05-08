This Pair Of Michael Jordan-Worn Chicago 1s Are Going To Sell For An Insane Amount

Leave it to Jordan Gellar to own one of the most prized pair of Air Jordan 1s ever.

Gellar is commonly known in the sneaker community as Shoezeum because of the million-dollar collection he has displayed in a warehouse that is so elaborately set up that it resembles a museum. But Gellar occasionally does sell some pairs of his collection, and with Jordan’s seeing a bump in popularity (and hype) because of ESPN‘s The Last Dance, there’s no better time to see how much he can snag for one of the most coveted pair of Jordan 1s that His Airness actually wore.

It’s a pair of autographed Chicago 1s that are yellowed because of age. But what makes them so special is how worn and lived in they are because that’s the vibe Jordan was on earlier in his career back in 1985. As he and his signature sneaker line grew in popularity, he began to rock a new pair every single game. In typical Jordan fashion, wearing mismatched shoes most of his career, the left shoe is a size 13 and the right is a 13.5. With all that considered the kicks are currently up for auction at prestigious auction houses Sotheby’s and are expected to sell for somewhere between $100,00 to $150,000.

“These are the most iconic and coveted sneakers of all time, Sneaker fanatics and collectors from all over the world came to the ShoeZeum to admire them, and they were the crown jewel of the museum,” said Gellar the sneaker connoisseur. “Owning this pair has been a real pleasure, and with all the excitement surrounding Michael Jordan and ‘The Last Dance’, my wife and I decided that it’s time to let the shoes find a new home. We are thrilled to be offering the Air Jordan 1s at Sotheby’s, which since last year’s landmark sale of the Nike Waffle Shoes, is leading the field in presenting sneakers as a serious collecting category.”

For a better look at a defining moment in sneaker history, peep them here. And to get an idea of how serious Geller’s collection is, check out the video below.