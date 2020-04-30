Another UNC-Inspired Colorway For The Air Jordan 1 Is Reportedly Coming

Sneakerheads, if you missed your chance to land the Air Jordan 1’s in the UNC colorway, you might be getting another chance.

According to @zsneakerheadz, who famously leaks kicks, Jordan Brand will be dropping another UNC-inspired colorway of the Air Jordan 1. According to the account, the sneakers will feature a white, University Blue, and black silhouette. The site even provided a mockup of how the kicks could potentially look when they drop in early 2021.

Any sneaker that featured the color-scheme of Michael Jordan’s alma mater instantly fly off the shelves. There have been numerous variations of the Jordan 1 “UNC,” including Virgil Abloh’s insanely popular “Off White” version, a Nike SB low, and an exclusive women’s patent leather version.

Again this is just a rumor, and Jordan Brand or Nike has yet to announce the sneakers, but if you peruse through @zsneakerheadz Instagram page, it’s safe to assume whoever is providing them info is a highly reliable source. We will keep you updated when more info arrives.

Photo: Peyton Williams / Getty