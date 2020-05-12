Kanye West’s YEEZY Brand Is Getting Sued Again For Not Paying A Supplier

The great Notorious B.I.G. once said, “more money, more problems.”

And for newly minted billionaire Kanye West it couldn’t ring more true as he’s currently getting sued by Backbone PLM. Backbone PLM is a Colorado-based company that is well known for assisting some of the biggest streetwear names — like Allbirds, Outdoor Voices, Kith, Shinola, and Movado– keep their collections organized.

“We help engineering, quality, and manufacturing teams share product information, exchange ideas, and implement changes throughout the entire product lifecycle,” reads Backbone’s site. And apparently, YEEZY entered into an agreement with the company back in September 2018 and still hasn’t paid up.

In exchange for a subscription fee of $198,000 for two years, Backbone helped YEEZY maintain all the inner logistical workings of the brand. At first, everything was going smoothly, but a year into the contract, West’s company stopped paying its dues but continued to use the software. According to The Fashion Law, West was then on the hook for $125,200, for missing out on the one-time $20,000 implementation fee, the first annual fee of $10,000, and the monthly user fees for the first year that added up to $43,200.

Backbone claims that they’ve reached out to Team YEEZY several times, but the payments haven’t been made, which forced them to take legal action.

“Despite the repeated requests, as of the date of this complaint, [Yeezy] has made no payment towards the outstanding invoices.” Backbone’s goal is to “bring this lawsuit to recover unpaid subscription fees pursuant to [the parties’] written contract.” Now, Backbone is not only suing for what was initially owed but interest and wants YEEZY to pay all of its legal bills for the case too.

This new allegation comes just months after Japanese manufacturer Toki Sen-Co dropped its suit with West after YEEZY allegedly ordered 53,500 yards of fleece fabric worth $624,000 but never paid for the goods.