A New Colorway Of The YEEZY 500 High Is Dropping Soon

If you struck out on a couple Nike releases last week, adidas has you covered with a new drop.

This Saturday, May 16, Kanye West will be dropping the Yeezy Boost 500 High, which is a hi-top version of the 500– one of the most accessible silhouettes to buy. The dark colorway is dubbed the Tyrian and lends itself to the last few colorways with deep browns, navy, and black for an upper.

The clunky sneakers look very similar to the Yeezy Boots that rose in popularity in 2019. However, getting the 500s off and on is way easier thanks to the lace-up bungee system. Most sneakers release as a hi-top first before chopping the top off for a summer and spring version of the silhouette. But of course, West abides by his own rules, so if you plan on going for hikes, venturing into the forest or woods, the 500 provides a perfect amount of comfort and protection.

If you’re Kanye himself, they’re the elite pair of kicks to rock while working on his 9000-acre ranch in Cody Wyoming. His big move into the country has not only affected his sneaker designing efforts but his clothing in general. He might still be rocking gold chains, but their tucked under boxing fitting t-shirts, shearling zip-ups and are matched with straight fitting pants.

In other Kanye news, his Yeezy empire has earned him enough cash to be considered a billionaire. But of course, he wasn’t content with Forbes valuing his worth at $1.3 billion, Kanye believes he is worth even more. He feels so strongly that he sent a text to Forbes that read, “It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”