Guide to Greatness: Simon & Schuster Is Dropping Gucci Mane’s Motivational Book This Fall

If your idea of getting a behind the scenes look at your favorite rapper doesn’t include a deep dive into their tweets, you’re in luck.

Rapper Gucci Mane has announced that he’ll be dropping another book after the success of 2017’s self-titled autobiography that earned him his first New York Times bestseller nod. This time around, the book will be titled The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness, and instead of the life and times of Radric Davis, it’ll be on a more motivational vibe.

Gucci has gone through a lot– from his criminal past to establishing his own label in 1017 Brick Squad Records, to going back to prison for 3 years, being released, and even dropping a successful clothing line.

“I live by the principles in this book. I wanted to write this book to give you a toolset. This book should touch people who are going through something,” the Atlanta native said in a press release. “It’s not going to be easy. But study these words and put them into action.”

He’s also in the best physical shape of his life and is ready to share all the tips tricks and motivational tidbits he’s learned on his journey.

“I want this book to keep you motivated. I want you to keep coming back to it for guidance and inspiration. You can put it on your shelf and keep going to The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness,” Gucci Mane continued. This book is a challenge. Don’t underestimate yourself. Don’t think that what you’re saying is not important. Don’t think you can’t achieve the impossible. Everyone needs some game, so here it is. The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness is for the world. Enjoy.”

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to announce the Simon & Schuster-backed book would be released on October 13. You can preorder it on Amazon now.

In the meantime, if you need more Black books to read, we’ve got you covered.