ESPN Announces Finalists for ESPY’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

While the 2020 ESPY‘s are still up in the air in terms of how it will be produced, one of the most important category’s nominees have been announced.

Named after the greatest of all time, the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award nominees for the ESPY’s this June include Minnesota Twins’ Nelson Cruz, Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love, New England Patriot’s Devin and Jason McCourty, Maya Moore of the Minnesota Lynx and WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil.

The hardware was originally named the Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award, but in 2017 it was renamed after the legendary boxer who used his celebrity to influence positive change around the world.

“The Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award is given to an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports. The candidate must embrace the core principals that Muhammad Ali embodied so well, including confidence, conviction, dedication, giving and respect,” reports ESPN.

All of the nominees have used their platforms to improve communities. For starters, Cruz, a six-time MLB All-Star, changed life for everyone in his hometown of Las Matas De Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, by donating an ambulance, fire truck, a police station, and even wheelchairs, crutches, walkers and canes for elderly and disabled residents.

Devin and Jason McCourty –the twins on the Patriots– have left a mark on their team’s city by helping with criminal justice reform. They helped usher in a bill to increase the age at which children can be charged in juvenile court from 7-years old to 12-years old.

While there technically will be a winner of the award, helping out those in need will always be celebrated.