Converse Creates Limited Edition Sneakers Out of Old Carhartt Workwear

If you’ve been looking for a new pair of Converse, but don’t want to cop an all-white pair for the umpteenth time, Nike‘s got you covered.

Converse has collaborated with Carhartt WIP –which stands for Work in Progress– which allows Carhartt to sow its oats in streetwear lore like Stussy and Supreme. But if there’s one thing Carhartt is known for, it’s the canvas used for everything from its work jackets, to pants and bags. But Converse wanted to up the ante for its Chuck 70 silhouette by using vintage Carhartt pieces for the sneakers’ panels so not only is it sustainable but pretty dope looking. Each panel comes from a different, lived-in piece of fabric, making each patina unique in its own way.

“One thousand pre-owned canvas Carhartt work jackets, trousers and overalls, sourced from UK–based fashion and vintage retailer, Beyond Retro, were sorted into three color ranges and then cut to create individual Chuck 70 shoe panels,” explains Nike. Those three colors are navy, black, and the iconic Carhartt tan.

The branding remains pretty close to the Converse ethos with an all-star patch on the ankle and a discreet Carhartt WIP patch on the tongue. Available in limited quantities the Converse will drop at converse.com, carhartt-wip.com, and select retailers May 28.

This is just the latest collection from the brand as far as keeping things sustainable and stylish. Back in August 2019, they launched the first upcycled denim collection. Converse even figured out how much they upcycled by the numbers which includes over 100,000 pairs of saved jeans which equals up to more than seven tons.