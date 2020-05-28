Nike’s Sustainable “Space Hippie” Collection Finally Gets A Release Date

Nike‘s never been afraid to try anything new and innovate its legendary sneakers.

And nothing’s changed with the announcement of the brand’s Space Hippie collection. As sustainability and upcycling become more integral than ever before, the brand’s latest venture is to create four new silhouettes constructed of scrap materials from factory floors. The collection of kicks are simply dubbed the 01, 02, 03, and 04 with wolf grey uppers and orange and powder blue detailing.

At least 85% of each Space Hippie shoe is constructed from a special Flyknit variation called rPoly– an eco-friendly material made from recycled plastic bottles, T-shirts, and yarn scraps. The speckled midsoles are a product of Nike Grind, which is Nike’s recycled surplus manufacturing materials.

The four silhouettes all differ in style. The Space Hippie 1 and Space Hippie 4 — which happens to be a women’s-exclusive– get the low-top treatment with traditional lacing systems. The Space Hippie 2, the simpler of the four, is a simple slip-on design while the 03 features the high tech looking Flyease fit system.

The recycled kicks are Nike’s latest push for its Move To Zero initiative in an effort to lessen its carbon footprint and preserve the earth.

“Move to Zero, Nike’s journey toward zero carbon and zero waste, has a singular aim: Help protect the future of sport. It is a continuation of Nike’s deep commitment to sustainability and is driven by belief that protecting the planet means protecting the future of sport against climate change,” states the site.

The collection was initially slated to roll out during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, but the games have been delayed at least a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Space Hippie 01, 02, 03, and 04 drop on SNKRS and SNEAKERS apps, select global Nike doors, and select retailers on June 11.

Get a detailed look at the collection below.